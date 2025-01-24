Menu Explore
Jammu: Omar seeks early completion of hydropower projects

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jan 24, 2025 08:58 AM IST

Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday asked Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Limited (JKSPDC) to assess the progress made in execution of new hydro- electric projects and the expected enhancement in power generation from these projects.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah at an event in Samba district on Thursday. (PTI)
During a meeting, Omar emphasised the need for timely execution of these projects to ensure their public utility and stressed the importance of tackling challenges such as contractual issues, time and financial over runs in case of projects under construction and operation and maintenance issues of commissioned projects.

The roadmap for the next five years was presented showing substantial capacity addition to meet growing energy demands which would gradually reduce reliance on power imports, and boost the state’s energy self-sufficiency. Upcoming projects, Detailed Project Report (DPR) formulation and appraisal were also discussed and JKSPDC was asked to focus on strategic project planning for development of hydropower assets on Chenab, Jhelum, Ravi and Indus rivers.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to sustainable energy, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged officials to study revival plans for stalled projects and execute them efficiently.

At another event in Bari Brahmana area of Samba district, Omar asserted the importance of a land and its people in forging their identity and exhorted them to never let it go. “When we talk about these matters — about the Constitution, special status, and the prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir — we are also talking about our identity. And our identity is tied to our land,” Abdullah said.

“We want this land to remain ours. The land that Sheikh Abdullah, with a single signature, transferred to you without any compensation … Without it, what do we truly possess?” he said. (With PTI inputs)

