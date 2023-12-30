Jammu: PM flags off second Vande Bharat train in Katra, LG expresses gratitude

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off the second Vande Bharat train for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims from Katra to New Delhi. Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for dedicating new Vande Bharat train to Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI)

Lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha and Dr Jitendra Singh, Union minister of state, PMO joined the ceremony from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station.

Sinha expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for dedicating new Vande Bharat train to the union territory.

“Today is the historic day for J&K. The second Vande Bharat train for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra- New Delhi route will provide ease of travel to devotees and greater comfort for the citizens,” he said.

“Several incredible tourist destinations of Jammu division are witnessing huge tourist influx and boost to local economy of far off-the-beaten-track. Shiv Khori Shrine Board is committed to the development of Shiv Khori Shrine. I hope helicopter service from Katra to Shiv Khori will start in the coming days,” he added.