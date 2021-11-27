Jammu: Police destroy 24 kg RDX, 71 hand grenades in Reasi

The Reasi police on Friday destroyed explosives seized during various anti-militancy operations in Mahore subdivision of Reasi district, said officials.

“The Police and Special Operations Group (SOG) had seized grenades, IEDs, RDX in 15 militancy cases registered since 2009 in the Mahore-Chassana area. These explosives remained in the safe custody of the police since then,” said a police spokesperson. “Sensing security threat of accidental explosions, the Reasi police approached the courts for seeking orders of lawful safe destruction of seized explosives that included RDX and grenades,” he said.

Subsequently, destruction orders were passed in two cases by the court of sessions judge, Reasi. The two cases were followed up in the NIA Court, Jammu, and required orders were issued by the latter, wherein the destruction order in the rest of 11 cases was passed by the JMIC, Mahore.

Accordingly, a special team of the Mahore sub-division, bomb disposal squad and engineering regiment of the 58 RR complied the orders.

“With due precautions and meticulous planning, all explosives and allied materials were taken to a safe place and the team of experts in explosives and blasts destroyed it with special care while following the due protocol,” said the spokesman. “Destroyed explosives included 71 hand grenades, 24 kg RDX, detonators, IED fuses, remotes of IEDs and its covers,” he added.

ADGP Mukesh Singh has directed the police to follow the pending similar cases in the courts and get rid of seized explosive materials lying in the police stations.