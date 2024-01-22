Jammu: Special prayers, hawans, yagyas mark consecration celebrations

Special prayers and festivities marked the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram at various temples in all 10 districts across Jammu region on Monday. Hindu devotees gather at Raghutnath temple in Jammu on Monday. (AP)

While special prayers, hawans and yagyas were performed at various temples, the cave shrine of Vaishno Devi in Katra, historic Bawe Wali Mata Temple and Raghunath Temple in Jammu city witnessed religious fervour and gaiety.

“The cave shrine has been aesthetically lit in yellow decorative lights to mark the occasion. The Tarakote Marg and Banganga have been lit with decorative lights to mark the home coming of Lord Rama,” said an official of the shrine board.

He also said special prayers and hawan were performed at the cave shrine. Raghunath Temple, dedicated to Lord Ram in the old city, also witnessed huge influx of devotees since Monday morning.

The historic temple, it may be stated here, had been attacked twice by the terrorists.

Surrounded by temples dedicated to various deities, the main idol of Lord Ram at the Raghunath Temple was brought from Ayodhya.

While Jammu city, also called city of temples, wore saffron colour with flags dotting roads, streets, shops and houses, the devotees were seen thronging Raghunath Temple for seeking the blessings of Lord Ram.

MK Ajatshatru Singh, trustee of J&K Dharmarth Trust and former minister, said, “On the consecration ceremony, the recitation of three-day long Shri Sunderkand Path by pandit Sat Pal Raina, head priest of Raghunath Temple, started on January 20.”

He said the consecration ceremony is being celebrated at the temple with akhand path of Ram Charitmanas and bhajan kirtan followed by performances by renowned folk singers and artistes.

“On Monday, devotees from all walks of life thronged the temple to seek the blessings of Lord Ram. Amidst hawan and yagya, holy hymns filled the atmosphere with reverence and devotion,” said Anil Kumar, a devotee at the historic temple.

Long queues of devotees were also witnessed at the historic Bawe Wali Mata temple in Bahu Fort.

The J&K government on Sunday had declared a half-day holiday and a ‘dry day’ for Monday on the occasion of consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.