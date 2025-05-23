Jammu: Vaishno Devi integrated command centre becomes operational

The Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) has become operational at the famous cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra. As per the directives of Manoj Sinha, chairman of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, has operationalised the centre at spiritual growth centre at Katra to enhance pilgrim safety and security, said an official spokesperson. Officials during an inspection of the Integrated Command and Control Centre at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on Thursday. (HT photo)

This state-of-the-art facility utilises a network of 700 CCTV cameras equipped with advanced features like gesture, face recognition and PTZ, enabling real-time monitoring for efficient decision-making and swift response mechanism in the shrine area.

A joint inspection of the ICCC was conducted on Thursday by the CEO Anshul Garg, DIG Udhampur-Reasi range Sarah Rizvi officers from police, army, intelligence agencies, local administration and shrine board.

The inspection was followed by a comprehensive security review meeting to discuss and strengthen various security measures brought out in the joint security review conducted last year.

Notably, the ICCC will enhance pilgrim safety and security by leveraging advanced technologies like surveillance systems, data analytics and communication networks. A joint team from the shrine board and security agencies is now conducting real-time monitoring of key areas including ingress points, movement of pilgrims and service providers and critical infrastructure on the track, ensuring a seamless and safe experience for prompt emergency response and improved situational awareness.

The security review meeting stressed for action on diverse fronts and crucial decisions were taken for hassle free pilgrimage including the issuance of fresh UHF cards to pithoo and ponywallas and installation of readers to prevent impersonation and ensure their legitimate presence on the track.

The meeting also involved an in-depth discussion on identified threats with a focus on devising effective countermeasures to mitigate potential risks. Furthermore, measures were discussed to plug unauthorised ingress points in the shrine area. The quarters concerned were directed to undertake the numbering of private shops along the track, facilitating easy identification and reference for security agencies. Emphasis was laid on early activation of the integrated hotline system to enable seamless communication amongst the stakeholders for swift response to emergencies and further strengthening the security infrastructure.

The meeting also explored deployment of additional security personnel, area domination and the use of drones and other advanced technologies to monitor the shrine and surrounding areas.