Jammu-based gangster shot dead outside mall in Punjab’s Mohali

ByNikhil Sharma
Mar 04, 2024 05:24 PM IST

Gangster Rajesh Dogra had recently come out of jail and the incident is a fallout of rivalry between two gangs from Jammu

A gangster from Jammu, Rajesh Dogra, 45, was shot dead outside a mall on the busy Airport Road in Sector 67, Mohali, on Monday afternoon, police said.

A CCTV grab of the incident in which A gangster from Jammu, Rajesh Dogra, 45, was shot dead outside a mall on the busy Airport Road in Sector 67, Mohali, on Monday afternoon.
Five members of a rival gang attacked Dogra, alias Mohan Chir, and fled, the police said, adding that they have recovered 19 cartridges from the spot.

Dogra, who faced several cases, had recently come out of jail and the incident is said to be a fallout of gang rivalry. He was talking over the phone and was accompanied by two persons when he was shot at.

Police investigating at the crime spot in Mohali on Monday. (HT)
The incident occurred shortly after he arrived at the mall in a Mahindra Scorpio. The attackers were waiting outside the mall in two vehicles, a Hyundai Creta and a Toyota Innova. They brazenly opened fire at Dogra after stepping out of their vehicles and fled within seconds.

The police detained one of the two people who accompanied Dogra to the mall.

A case was registered against the five assailants.

During preliminary investigation, it is learnt that Rajesh had recently come out of jail and the incident is a fallout of rivalry between two gangs from Jammu.

