Jammu-Srinagar national highway partially restored

The 270-km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was partially restored on Friday afternoon after a brief closure in the morning due to fresh landslides and shooting stones at Ramban, said officials.

The 174 Amarnath Yatris, who were held up at Chanderkote in Ramban district, proceeded for Baltal and Pahalgam routes, they added.

“Jammu-Srinagar highway has been partially restored and stranded vehicles are being cleared. Though shooting stones are intermittently on at Panthiyal, we are allowing vehicles with caution to pass the stretch,” said a police officer.

However, people are advised not to travel on the highway without confirmation from traffic control units at Jammu, Srinagar and Ramban.