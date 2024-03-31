 Jammu-Srinagar national highway reopens for traffic after multiple landslides - Hindustan Times
Jammu-Srinagar national highway reopens for traffic after multiple landslides

PTI |
Mar 31, 2024 09:18 PM IST

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed due to a landslide at Kishtwari Pather near Banihal and a mudslide at Mehar-Cafeteria Morh near Ramban town.

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended for over 15 hours on Sunday due to landslides triggered by overnight rains at a few places in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said.

The 270-km-long highway is the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country. (File)
The 270-km-long highway is the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Hundreds of stranded vehicles were allowed to move towards their respective destinations after the route was cleared around 4 pm, the traffic department officials said.

The 270-km-long highway is the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country.

The highway was closed for vehicular movement following a massive landslide at Kishtwari Pather near Banihal around midnight, and a mudslide and shooting stones at Mehar-Cafeteria Morh near Ramban town, the officials said.

A truck was damaged after it was hit by a rock that rolled down a hillock at Panthiyal in Ramban late on Saturday evening. The truck driver and his helper escaped unhurt, they said.

The traffic department has said that no heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) will be allowed on the highway from 4 am on Monday to 7 am on Tuesday in view of "urgent repairs and upgradation of the airstrip stretch" near Bijbehara in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

"Light motor vehicles (LMV) shall be diverted to the old national highway alignment between Alistop and Doonipora, including Wanpoh, Khanabal, Batengoo, Padshahi Bagh and Bijbihara. Truck drivers are advised to avoid their journey on the highway from 4 am on April 1 (Monday) to 7 am on April 2 (Tuesday)," the department said.

