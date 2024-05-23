Jang-e-Azadi memorial probe: VB books Ajit Group managing editor Barjinder Singh Hamdard, 25 others

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday booked Barjinder Singh Hamdard, the managing editor of Ajit Group, IAS officer Vinay Bublani and 24 others for the alleged misuse of funds in the construction of the ₹315-crore Jang-e-Azadi Memorial at Kartarpur in Jalandhar. Spread over 25 acres at Kartarpur, the Jang-e-Azadi memorial project was initiated by the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP government.

The VB also arrested 15 people — Ludhiana-based builder Deepak Singal and 14 PWD officials —in the case. The accused will be presented in the court on Thursday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

While Hamdard needs to be served notice seven days prior to his arrest, as per the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court, Bublani, presently special secretary home affairs, is believed to be absconding.

“Bublani and other accused will be arrested soon. Raids are being conducted at their residences and other locations,” said a VB spokesperson.

The accused have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 420, 406,467, 468, 471 and 120-B. A case in this connection has been registered at the VB police station, Jalandhar range.

The investigation found irregularities worth ₹26 crore in the execution of the memorial work construction, the probe agency’s spokesperson said.

Spread over 25 acres at Kartarpur, the mega project was initiated by the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP government. Hamdard was instrumental in the conception and construction of the project since 2012 but quit as member secretary of the Jang-e-Azadi Memorial Foundation and as its managing committee president in April 2023 after the VB started the investigation into the matter.

Despite repeated attempts,Hamdard or his legal counsel couldn’t be contacted for comments.

The case

During the investigation, VB said it was found that the funds released by the Punjab government for the construction of the memorial had been misappropriated, causing loss to the state exchequer to the tune of crores of rupees.

The spokesperson added that various committees were formed by the state government to carry out the work of this project, in which Hamdard was appointed as the president of the executive committee/management committee along with Bublani, former chief executive officer, supervised all the construction works of this project and did not empower other members of the foundation pertaining to the rules and by-laws and deed of declaration of the memorial.

“Both Hamdard and Bublani, in violation of the said rules, allotted the construction-related works to their choicest contractor, person namely Deepak Builders, Shyam Benegal Films, regarding sewage treatment plant, landscaping, operation and maintenance, documentary film making, without adopting the tender system,” the spokesperson said adding that the duo ignored and violated the original plans prepared by Raj Ravel Master Technical Consultant (MTC) and EDC Creative Technology Solutions Limited (Museum Consultants) for construction of this project but made excess payments, beyond the bidding amounts, to the said contractors/companies without completing the project as per plan.

“During the investigation, it has come to light that around ₹6 crore was given to Raj Ravel Master Technical Consultant, and around ₹3 crore to EDC Creative Technology Solutions Limited (Museum Consultant) for preparing the map/plan for the construction of Jang-e-Azadi project,” he added.

During the probe, it was found that many construction components like 10 statues, four galleries on the first floor, a memorial icon, a food court, an atrium etc could not be completed.

“The work of the Jang-e-Azadi project was reviewed by various technical teams, and according to the report given by them, it has transpired that a direct financial loss of ₹27,23,62,615 to the government exchequer has been done in the construction of the Jang-e-Azadi memorial by paying extra to the contractors,” the spokesperson added.

Apart from Singal, Arvinder Singh, chief engineer (retd), Tez Ram Katnauria, Xen PWD (B&R), SDO Rajiv Kumar Arora, JE Rohit Kumar, Xen Raghwinder Singh, Xen Santosh Raj, SDO Harpal Singh, Xen Jatinder Arjun, JE (electrical) Harpreet Singh and Xen Mandeep Singh, Xen NP Singh, SDO Rajat Gopal, JE Gauravdeep and Rohit Kondal, have also been arrested.

“The work of the Jang-e-Azadi project was reviewed by various technical teams, and according to the report given by them, it has transpired that a direct financial loss of ₹27,23,62,615 to the government exchequer has been done in the construction of the Jang-e-Azadi memorial by paying extra to the contractors,” the spokesperson added.

Apart from Singal, Arvinder Singh, chief engineer (retd), Tez Ram Katnauria, Xen PWD (B&R), SDO Rajiv Kumar Arora, JE Rohit Kumar, Xen Raghwinder Singh, Xen Santosh Raj, SDO Harpal Singh, Xen Jatinder Arjun, JE (electrical) Harpreet Singh and Xen Mandeep Singh, Xen NP Singh, SDO Rajat Gopal, JE Gauravdeep and Rohit Kondal, have also been arrested.