Japanese firm to invest 400 cr in Punjab: Mann

Chandigarh: Leading Japanese firm Toppan Speciality Films Private Limited (TSF) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with the Punjab government to invest ₹400 crore in the state as part of its expansion plan. The agreement was signed in the presence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who is currently on an official visit to Japan. Leading Japanese firm Toppan Speciality Films Private Limited (TSF) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with the Punjab government to invest ₹ 400 crore in the state as part of its expansion plan. The agreement was signed in the presence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who is currently on an official visit to Japan. (@BhagwantMann)

The CM said the TSF has formally conveyed its intent to expand its existing manufacturing facility in Punjab, with an estimated investment of ₹400 crore aimed at capacity enhancement, employment generation, technology integration and strengthening its long-term presence in India. Mann assured the company full support for its operations and expansion plans.

Mann said TSF and Invest Punjab have also agreed to collaborate on setting up a skilling excellence centre in the state to boost the training and development of skilled and semi-skilled workers. He said the initiative will play a crucial role in strengthening industry-relevant skills and enhancing employment opportunities within Punjab.

Outlining the key areas of focus, the CM said the centre will offer training aligned with current and emerging industry requirements. It will emphasise high-end and technical skills that are not commonly available and provide training certifications meeting both industry and global standards.

The MoA also includes provisions for apprenticeship opportunities and consideration for placement of trainees in the TSF and other large-scale industries in Punjab and across India.

Mann said the collaboration would extend to academic partnerships, including joint development and delivery of training programmes with polytechnic and technical institutes.

The TSF will contribute financial assistance, technical expertise, training support and help design curriculum based on industry needs. “The company will also facilitate apprenticeships and consider suitable trainees for employment,” Mann said.

TSF representatives said their experience in Punjab has been marked by strong industry-government partnership, smooth facilitation, availability of a skilled workforce, stable power supply and an investor-friendly environment, according to a press release.