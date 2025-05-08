Japanese team to review mid-term forestry project in HP

A team from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) India, currently in Himachal Pradesh for a mid-term review of the forestry project. The team arrived in Kullu and reviewed the progress and implementation of the initiative in the state. (HT File)

Speaking to the media, JICA India chief of development operations Vineet Sareen said that the project began in 2018 and is slated to continue until 2028. “After reviewing the work done so far, the team will outline the next phase of the project,” said Sareen.

Sareen noted that the project is currently supporting 460 village forest development societies and 920 self-help groups across Himachal Pradesh. He commended the progress being made in livelihood improvement, women empowerment, and forest ecosystem management.

JICA assisted “Project for Improvement of Himachal Pradesh Forest Ecosystems Management and Livelihoods” is being implemented in six districts of Kinnaur, Shimla, Bilaspur, Mandi, Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti.