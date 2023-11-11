Japanese tech set to transform trout fish farming in Himachal

Japanese technology is all set to transform the Indo-Norway Trout Fish Farm at Patlikuhal in Kullu district. Japan’s “recirculating aquaculture system” recycles and filters the water from the fish farming tanks, allowing it to be reused for fish production. The trout fish farm at Patlikuhal in Kullu which is run by the department of fisheries (Aqil Khan/HT)

Consequently, fish production is expected to increase fourfold while conserving water and space. This technology enables the farm to continue functioning even in the polluted waters caused by the periodic flooding of the Beas River.

The project, which has been in the planning stages for a year, is likely to be completed by March 2024. Khem Singh Thakur, deputy director of the department of fisheries, affirmed that this technology will bring about a revolution in fish production.

The trout fish farm in Patlikuhal has been a vital source of fish supply for renowned hotels in the country. The project that commenced between 1988 and 1991, when Norway and India collaborated to introduce commercial production. They imported brown and rainbow trout seeds from Denmark, resulting in an annual production of 15 to 20 tonnes. These fish generate approximately ₹2 crore annually for the state government.

Has health benefits

The consumption of trout fish is associated with various health benefits, including reducing the risk of cancer and enhancing cognitive function.

The fisheries department successfully reared high-value trout fish in warm water in the Gobind Sagar and Kol dam reservoirs in Bilaspur district .

Experts from the fisheries department have made significant progress by installing fish cages at the Kol dam reservoir at Kasol, specifically for rainbow trout, under the CSS-Blue Revolution initiative in 2020. The rapid growth of the fish has shown promise, as they gained nearly 1 kg in just eight months, compared to the usual time of 2 to 2.5 years required in cold-water regions.

This experiment has paved way for culturing trout fish in warm districts during the favourable water-temperature span of 5 to 9 months.

Around eight metric tonnes of trout fish are produced at Kol dam, with an average weight of 300gm and a maximum weight of 1 kg..

In the coming years, an estimated 100 metric tonnes of trout fish will be harvested. This success is contributing to the growth of the fishery industry with over 12,000 registered fishermen and thousands of households depending on fisheries for their livelihood.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Gaurav Bisht Gaurav Bisht heads Hindustan Times’ Himachal bureau. He covers politics in the hill state and other issues concerning the masses. ...view detail