Jathedar removal deepens Sikh religio-political crisis, say experts

The removal of Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh and Takht Keshgarh jathedar Giani Sultan Singh by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday deepened the crisis and appended the outrage in the Sikh community, building up after December 2, when the Sikh clergy announced punishment for Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders particularly Sukhbir Singh Badal. SGPC executive members’ meeting in Amritsar on Friday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Experts and other religious figures believe that Friday’s developments have further pushed SAD into the religio-political muddle and the party will be the prime target for orchestrating the crisis by not accepting the clergy’s verdict of letting a seven-member Takht-constituted committee supervise its reorganisation.

The present crisis has led to the ouster of three jathedars by the SGPC (whose general house comprises the majority of members belonging to SAD) within one month, including the removal of Giani Harpreet Singh as jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib on February 10.

“Jathedars in the present system have been victims of the politics. They are being appointed by the SGPC and removed by the same body. The question here arises whether they represent the entire community or not,” asked Hardeep Singh, an independent SGPC member.

“One good thing about the three jathedars, removed now, is that they have walked out with a clean image,” he said, adding that a correction in the system of appointment is needed, otherwise the clergy will continue to be embarrassed.

Jagrup Singh Sekhon, former head of the political science department, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, said that clergy overstepped their jurisdiction while pronouncing the December 2 decree.

“In my opinion, the clergy, in its verdict on December 2, overstepped their jurisdiction by stepping into the political arena,” Sekhon said, adding, “I am not for or against any Akali faction, but it is to be mentioned here that after December 2 verdict the Sikhs factions have been pushed into a phase of Khana Jangi (factional infighting), which is not in the good interest of anyone in the Sikh panth.”

According to Sekhon, the genesis of the problem is the way clergy was exploited by the governments over time and the way they have come under the patronage of the governments. “The legitimacy of the Takht has gradually decimated,” he added.

What next for SAD?

It will be a tightrope walk for the SAD. The party may have completed the membership drive, inducting 33 lakh members afresh, but the question now arises how to win back the beleaguered panth, once its core constituency which had led the party to power in the state three times in 27 years (1997-2002; 2007-12 and 2012-2017).

Having lost two assembly elections (2017 and 2022) the party is facing a severe existential crisis and has been shrunk to three members in the state legislative assembly.

Also, the elections of the office bearers of SAD, including the party president, scheduled for March 1 have been deferred.

The party has suffered a vertical split after a section of its leaders walked out of the mainstream party while hardliners are trying to form a new Akali Dal with the support of the clergy, factions, nihangs, deras and Damdami Taksal.

On January 15, radicals led by the family members of Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh announced the formation of a separate outfit, Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De).

“As of date, SAD has all muscle, resources, SGPC, constitution, office and symbol, which they would never give away so easily. That’s very basic politics, but there is a huge challenge for them to bounce back in public perception,” Sekhon added.

‘SAD can’t damage more’

“Today’s decision is the straw that broke the camel’s back,” said Gurpartap Singh Wadala, a member of the seven-member Akal Takht constituted committee.

“I think this is the last nail in the coffin that the SAD has hit and they can’t damage anymore,” he said, adding: “SAD and SGPC have taken a suicidal step with the removal of clergy today. The religious ethos has been trampled.”

He insisted that the Takht-appointed committee will start the membership drive as per schedule.

Prof Manjit Singh, former jathedar of Takht Keshgarh Sahib, said, “What happened today is sad and can’t be justified.”