PU polls 2023: ABVP turncoat Jatin Singh is NSUI’s presidential face

Jatin Singh, a PhD scholar, has been unveiled by the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) as their presidential face for the upcoming Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC) elections. NSUI presidential candidate Jatin Singh with supporters at Panjab university, Chandigarh. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

During an event at Student Centre on Wednesday, Singh, who jumped from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) to the NSUI just a day ago, said he had to switch alliances as his opinions were being stifled by the senior party members. He wanted to organise an event in solidarity with the victims of the violence in Manipur, but was not allowed to do so.

While Singh, a former convener for ABVP, PU, who remained associated with the party for five years, claimed that he was happy to shoulder the responsibility given to him, the move has evoked disappointment among members who have been working for the party for a long time.

They said a parachute candidate could not lead them, alleging that during his interaction on Tuesday, NSUI national in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar had said there were no groups in NSUI and everyone worked for the party, assuring action against anyone working for his or her own vested interests.

On the other hand, according to a party insider, choosing one of the candidates from within the earlier members would have been seen as favouring one group over the other.

Meanwhile, NSUI Chandigarh president and municipal councillor Sachin Galav said the party will unveil their manifesto on Thursday. He added that Singh’s vast experience in student politics will be beneficial to them and the party was open to any offers for an open debate with other parties to discuss the status of student politics in Panjab University.

