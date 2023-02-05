Jatinder Grover is PU’s new DSW; Vig gets extension as DUI

Panjab University (PU) syndicate on Saturday approved the extension of Renu Vig’s term as the dean of university instruction (DUI) till October 31, 2023. She is also the officiating vice-chancellor (V-C) of the university.

Vig, who assumed the charge of PU V-C last month after Raj Kumar’s resignation, is the first woman in the history of the university to hold the chair.

A professor at varsity’s University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), she was appointed DUI in February last year. She had earlier held the post of PU’s dean of research as well.

The syndicate also approved the appointment of Jatinder Grover as dean of student welfare (DSW) from February 6. He will replace Jagtar Singh, who had assumed the charge last year.

A professor at the department of education, Grover, who is a member of the PU senate and syndicate, has previously served as a hostel warden (from 2008 to 2013) and chief of university security (2014 to 2017).

Meanwhile, Anju Suri also resigned from the post of PU’s dean of college development council (DCDC), for which name of Professor Sanjay Kaushik was proposed during the syndicate meeting. Kaushik had earlier resigned from the post of DCDC before Suri’s appointment in 2021.

The syndicate also approved the nomination of two eminent jurists -- Justice Jasbir Singh and Justice Hari Pal Verma -- for the research degree committee in law for two years from January 1, 2023 till December 31, 2024.