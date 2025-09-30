JE held for taking ₹4,000 bribe from Kapurthala schoolteacher

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested a junior engineer posted in the Kapurthala education department for accepting a bribe of ₹4,000 from a schoolteacher. The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested a junior engineer posted in the Kapurthala education department for accepting a bribe of ₹4,000 from a schoolteacher. (Representational image)

The accused, identified as Harjit Singh, was arrested following a complaint from the teacher, posted at Government School, Dhaliwal Dona, in Kapurthala district, a VB spokesperson said.

He stated that the complainant alleged that Harjit demanded a bribe of ₹10,000 for issuing a completion certificate in respect of a ₹40-lakh grant utilised by the school. Of the demanded amount, the accused had already taken ₹2,000. The complainant also submitted a recording of the conversation with the accused as evidence.

The spokesperson said after preliminary verification of the complaint, the VB team laid a trap and caught the junior engineer red-handed while accepting ₹4,000 as second instalment from the teacher in the presence of two official witnesses.

The accused was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station, Jalandhar range. He will be produced before a court on Tuesday. Further investigation is under progress.