 JE held for taking bribe
Thursday, Jul 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
JE held for taking bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Jul 11, 2024 08:02 AM IST

Vigilance Bureau team laid a trap and arrested Kulbir Singh while he was accepting a bribe of ₹7,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested a Junior Engineer (JE) Kulbir Singh, posted at PSPCL office Fazilka while he was accepting a bribe of 7,000.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested a Junior Engineer (JE) for accepting bribe. (Shutterstock)
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested a Junior Engineer (JE) for accepting bribe. (Shutterstock)

Disclosing this here today an official spokesperson of the state VB said that Kulbir Singh has been arrested based on a complaint lodged by Sajjan Singh, a resident of Mandi Hazoor Singh village in Fazilka district.

He further added that the complainant had approached the VB and alleged that the said PSPCL official was demanding a bribe of 10,000 to install a power transformer in his village, but the deal was struck at 7,000. The complainant has recorded the conversation with the JE for demanding this bribe which was handed over to the VB as evidence.

The spokesperson said the VB team laid a trap and arrested Kulbir Singh while he was accepting a bribe of 7,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under the prevention of corruption act has been registered against the official at VB police station Ferozepur range and the accused will be produced in the competent court tomorrow. Further investigation into this case was under progress, he said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / JE held for taking bribe
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 11, 2024
