Jewellery saved for daughter’s wedding stolen from labourer’s hutment in Panchkula

A case of theft was reported on Sunday at a makeshift hutment in Sector 27, where a migrant labourer residing with his family alleged that gold jewellery, saved for his daughter’s wedding, was stolen from their home in his absence. Following the complaint, a case under Sections 305 and 331(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Chandimandir police station in Panchkula. (HT Photo)

The complainant, Gauri Paswan, a daily wage labourer, originally from Bihar and presently residing in a hutment at Sector 27, reported the matter to the Sector 25 police post.

In his complaint, he stated that he and his wife, Sarita, who works as a domestic help, had gone to work as usual. Upon returning home around 1 pm, they discovered that the gold jewellery stored in a cupboard had gone missing.

The jewellery was reportedly kept safe for the marriage of their eldest daughter. Gauri Paswan has four children—three daughters and one son.

Following the complaint, a case under Sections 305 and 331(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Chandimandir police station.