Jind hospital owner’s murder: Key accused held after gunfight in Narwana

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team of Jind police on Sunday arrested the prime suspect in the murder of Vikas Sharma, the son of a local BJP leader and owner of a private hospital, who was killed in Jind's Safidon town on June 24.

Superintendent of police (SP) Kuldeep Singh said the CIA-1 team nabbed the main accused, Pradeep alias Nanha, a resident of Jai Singhpura in Karnal, near a bridge in Narwana following a brief exchange of fire.

“When the police surrounded him, he opened fire in an attempt to flee. Our team retaliated, and he sustained injuries. He is currently receiving treatment at the Civil Hospital in Narwana,” SP Singh said.

The attack took place on the night of June 24 when Vikas Sharma was allegedly lured out by Anil Sharma, another hospital owner, and his brother-in-law Happy. The three were returning from Assandh when two vehicles intercepted them. A group of 7–8 assailants surrounded their car and attacked Vikas with knives. Though Anil and Happy sustained minor injuries, Vikas was declared dead on arrival at a hospital in Panipat.

Vikas’s father, Shiv Sharma, accused Anil Sharma of plotting the murder and demanded his immediate arrest, threatening to launch a protest if action wasn’t taken within 24 hours. Police later registered a murder case against Anil, Happy, and seven unidentified individuals.

SP Singh confirmed that Anil and Happy are also under medical care and have been questioned. Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused.