Jind man alleges harassment by DSP, ends life

Accusing four Haryana policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), a man working at a local court in Jind on Wednesday night died after consuming some poisonous substance. According to information, the man had consumed poison on April 1 and later he was rushed to Rohtak’s Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) where he died during treatment on Wednesday night. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Before taking the extreme step, the man in late 40s, who belongs to a village in Jind narrated the alleged harassment by cops in a 1.27-minute video. According to information, the man had consumed poison on April 1 and later he was rushed to Rohtak’s Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) where he died during treatment on Wednesday night.

The deceased was employed in the Jind district court. He accused deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jitender Rana, sub-inspectors- Naresh and Surender, and others of conspiring against him and harassing him. The family members of the deceased on Thursday met the Jind SP Rajesh Kumar and demanded a fair inquiry into the matter.

In the video, he claimed that police officer Naresh and his brother-in-law Mahavir from Nidani village who has been dismissed from Haryana Police, had trapped him in a conspiracy. He also accused DSP Jitender Rana who is deputed in Jind of misleading others against him.

He further alleged that these officers had threatened him to implicate him in a case for falsely leaking court documents. He demanded strictest action against the cops.

Jind DSP Amit Bhatia said that the police have registered a case against DSP Jitender Rana, sub-inspectors Surender, Naresh and dismissed cop Mahavir under Section 108 of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) on the basis of a complaint filed by the deceased’s brother.

He said that the viral video has been sent to the laboratory to check for authenticity and a probe has been initiated.

Man immolates self in front of officials, dies

Three days after two brothers attempted self-immolation in front of police and administrative officials over Punjab and Haryana high court eviction order in Bhiwani’s Loharu, the younger brother aged 32 succumbed to burn injuries on Thursday during treatment at Rohtak’s Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

The last rites of deceased were performed in the presence of Loharu SDM Manoj Dalal and DSP Bharat Bhushan. His brother had also sustained burn injuries, and he is out of danger.

The deceased and his brother had attempted self -immolation when the officials on Monday reached the disputed site in Loharu to ensure possession of seven-acre plot of land as the Punjab and Haryana High court the opponent party.

However, the family members of the deceased had alleged the administrative officials had acted without serving any notice and April 8 was the scheduled date for the hearing related to the case.