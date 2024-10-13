Jind man arrested for giving ‘death threat’ to Haryana CM

A man has been arrested for allegedly giving a “death threat” to Haryana chief minister in a WhatsApp group in Julana, police said on Saturday. The threat was posted on October 8, the day the results of the Haryana assembly elections were announced. (HT File)

The accused was identified as Ajmer, a native of Deverar village of Jind district.

A spokesperson of the Jind police said that the accused had posted a message on a WhatsApp group created in the name of newly elected Julana MLA Vinesh Phogat’s husband Sombir Rathi.

The spokesperson added, “We had received a complaint that the accused had threatened to kill the CM in the same manner that Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated. An FIR has been registered under Section 351(3) (criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death or hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Julana police station.”

The threat was posted on October 8, the day the results of the Haryana assembly elections were announced.

The accused is reportedly a supporter of Vinesh Phogat and the Congress party.

Police said the accused had confessed to posting the comments in an inebriated state.

Jind superintendent of police Sumit Kumar said that he instructed the station house officer of Julana to promptly arrest the accused Ajmer, who was later presented before a court here, and sent to judicial custody.