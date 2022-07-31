Jind | Man trying to flee during CIA raid drowns in pond

A 25-year-old man drowned after he, along with three others, jumped into a pond when a team of the crime investigation agency (CIA) was raiding Khera Khemawati village in Jind on Friday evening.

The four were gambling at the time and panicked on hearing of the CIA raid. The deceased was identified Govind. The three others were rescued by villagers.

After the incident, the villagers took CIA cop Surender hostage and freed him only on Saturday. The angry villagers also blocked Safidon-Assandh road on Saturday.

Safidon city station house officer Suresh Kumar, along with other police and administrative officials, reached the protest site and pacified the villagers.

Victim’s wife Tanuja said there is no one to take care of her and their two children now. Police also detained advocate Naresh Solanki, who had raised voice against the police’s raid.

Deputy superintendent of police Ravi Khundia said the administration has met the victim’s family members and assured them of compensation, and job to one family member. Khundia added, “The incident took place when some youths were playing cards. After getting information, a CIA team raided the village. Four youths jumped into a pond to escape but one of them drowned. The angry villagers kept a cop hostage and pelted stones on a police party.”