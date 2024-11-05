Jind sexual harassment case: Woman DSP and SHO transferred

Days after the Haryana government transferred the then Jind superintendent of police (SP), posting him as railway SP in Ambala, over allegations of sexual harassment against him by seven women cops, the station house officer (SHO) of Jind women’s police station and female deputy superintendent of police (DSP) were also transferred to complete the probe without any interference. The woman DSP was transferred to police training college in Karnal’s Madhuban and the sub-inspector, who was posted as SHO at Jind’s women police station, was sent to the Third Battalion HAP in Hisar. (iStock)

The investigation was initiated on October 27 after a letter had surfaced on social media against an IPS officer deployed in Jind, accusing him of sexually harassing women cops. The officer had rubbished such allegations, claiming that the entire episode had been aimed at tarnishing his image.

The letter mentioned that seven women cops sent complaints via email to the chief minister, ADGPs and other senior police officers. They alleged that an SHO and a DSP, both women, are running a honey trap together. In the letter, one claiming to be a woman cop mentioned that a woman SHO, a female DSP and an SP are involved in “illicit” activities. She mentioned that those who raise their voices against harassment, get their annual confidential report adversely affected.

The Haryana government has formed a fresh special investigation team (SIT) led by ADGP Mamta Singh comprising two other IPS officers, including Sangeeta Kalia and Astha Modi.

As per highly placed sources, ADGP Mamta Singh visited Jind on Monday to take stock of the situation and she has spoken to a few women police personnel. Despite repeated attempts, ADGP Singh and Fatehabad SP Astha Modi could not be reached for comment.