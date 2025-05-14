Jind tops, Nuh trails: Stark contrast in Haryana Class 12 results sparks concern

Jind district has emerged as the top performer while Nuh languishes at the bottom in the Class 12 examination results declared by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Tuesday. The results revealed a consistent pattern of disparity between districts, genders and school categories, drawing sharp criticism from concerned parents and education observers. Students in a happy and celebratory mood, as they click selfies to celebrate the results in Rohtak on Tuesday. (Manoj Dhaka/HindustanTimes)

According to board chairman Pawan Kumar and vice chairman Satish Kumar, 85.66% of regular students passed the exams, while only 63.21% of private candidates cleared them. A total of 1,93,828 students appeared for the regular (academic) Class 12 exams, with 1,66,031 passing and 7,900 failing.

Girls continued their trend of outperforming boys, achieving a pass percentage of 89.41% compared to 81.86% among boys. Government institutions registered a higher success rate (86.98%) than private ones (84.67%). Urban schools slightly outpaced their rural counterparts, with pass percentages of 85.94% and 85.64%, respectively.

Jind district led the state in performance, while Nuh was once again at the bottom. Though the board did not release specific district-wise figures, the contrast was underscored during the announcement by BSEH chairman Pawan Kumar and vice chairman Satish Kumar.

In the open school (self-study) stream, 3,419 students had enrolled, of whom 2,161 passed, registering a 63.21% success rate. The Free School Category under open school recorded dismal results—36.35% pass rate for fresh candidates and 49.93% for re-appear candidates.

Nuh’s performance in the Haryana Open School Senior Secondary exams reflected similar struggles. Only 38.69% of the 703 students in the “Re-appear/CTP” category passed. The “Fresh” category fared worse—just 235 of 1,609 students cleared the exams, translating to a mere 14.61% pass rate.

Students can access their results on the board’s official website www.bseh.org.in by entering their roll numbers and other required details.

Parents point to long-standing issues in Nuh

The persistently poor academic results in Nuh district have triggered a wave of frustration among parents and local residents, many of whom blame the chronic underperformance on systemic issues like a lack of qualified teachers, low literacy rates, and crumbling infrastructure.

“This is not the first time Nuh has performed poorly, and sadly, it won’t be the last unless serious changes are made,” said Noor Mohammad, a resident of Ferozepur Jhirka. “My son barely passed despite working hard. His school didn’t have regular science or maths teachers all year.”

Javed Ahmad from Nagina village echoed similar concerns. “We send our children to school with hopes for a better future, but there are no basic facilities or adequate staff. My daughter passed, but she lacks the confidence to pursue higher education.”

Despite repeated attempts, education officials in Nuh were unavailable for comment. Meanwhile, education experts and local community leaders are calling for immediate and focused intervention by the state. Without urgent reforms in staffing, resources, and academic support, they warn, students in Nuh will remain at a disadvantage in the state’s educational landscape.