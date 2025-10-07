Jiya Lal Bhardwaj and Romesh Verma sworn in as Himachal HC judges

Two senior lawyers — Jiya Lal Bhardwaj and Romesh Verma, were sworn in as judges of the Himachal Pradesh high court on Monday. They were administered the oath of office by the chief justice GS Sandhawalia. They were administered the oath of office by the chief justice GS Sandhawalia. (File)

The registrar general Bhupesh Sharma, read out the Warrant of appointment issued by the President of India, appointing the two senior advocates as judges.

Justice Bhardwaj was born on August 20,1969, and began his legal practice in 1994 in the chamber of senior advocate Arun Kumar Goel, who later served as a judge of the Himachal Pradesh HC. While, justice Romesh Verma was born on May 7, 1974, and started his legal practice in 1999 under the guidance of his father, senior advocate Ghanshyam Dass Verma.

With their appointment, the effective strength of the HC will rise from 11 to 13 judges, including the chief justice. The sanctioned strength of the Himachal Pradesh HC was enhanced from 13 to 17 judges in June 2022.