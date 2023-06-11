JJP chief Ajay Singh Chautala, deputy CM Dushyant tell party workers to start preparing for next year’s polls

Jannayak Janta Party chief Ajay Singh Chautala and Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday told their party workers to start preparing for next year’s Lok Sabha and Assembly polls. Jannayak Janta Party chief Ajay Singh Chautala (File photo)

Ajay Chautala said the JJP has started working on its “Mission 2024” and as part of it, senior leaders are attending programmes across the state. JJP is part of the BJP-led ruling coalition in Haryana.

He appealed to party workers to work towards strengthening the organisation ahead of the key polls next year.

He addressed a public meeting at Kangthali village (in Kaithal district) and a JJP district level meeting in Kaithal on Sunday.

Addressing a separate event at Urlana village in Panipat district, Ajay Chautala’s son and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala told party workers, “Those who bathe with water change their clothes and those who bathe in sweat change history. Next one year is the time to sweat. Party workers should start preparing for the elections from today itself.”Without naming anyone, Dushyant Chautala said, “In the time to come, the opponents will get an answer and your important participation in the progress of the state will also be ensured.”He said that due to the efforts of the coalition government, Haryana is continuously moving forward on the path of development.

During the event in Kaithal, Ajay Chautala gave necessary guidelines to the party workers on strengthening the organisation, according to a party statement.

Ajay Chautala instructed the party workers to take the party’s policies to people.

He said that the 17.5 per cent vote share of the party garnered in the previous Assembly polls should be increased to 51 per cent in next year’s elections, implying gaining power on their own strength.

Ajay Chautala told the party workers that “for this we all have to move forward together under the mission”.

Notably, both JJP and BJP have been non-committal on whether they would contest the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls together.

Amid signs of differences between the BJP and its ally JJP, Dushyant Chautala on Friday said the alliance between the two parties after the 2019 Assembly polls was forged to form a stable government in the state and not due to any compulsion.

Earlier this month, senior JJP leader Digvijay Singh Chautala, who is Dushyant’s brother, had said his party will fulfil all promises it made to the public when it gains full majority.

Digvijay had then said there were many demands like old age pension hike “which would be possible only when the pen of Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala will have full ink”, implying that one must wait till Dushyant becomes the chief minister.

Meanwhile, at the event in Kaithal, JJP chief Ajay Chautala also said that his party is following the policies of former deputy prime minister Chaudhary Devi Lal.

Ajay Chautala said that following the path shown by “Jannayak” Devi Lal, JJP is constantly fulfilling promises it made to people.He said that despite having a nominal stake in the government, JJP has implemented 70 per cent of its poll promises, as he referred to fulfilling promises including 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs to the youth from the state.

He also said that if JJP had formed the government on its own strength then the old age pension would have been ₹5,100 per month instead of ₹2,750.

In December 2022, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on the pension hike issue had said, “I too feel the pain. I promise that I will pursue it till it is increased.”Speaking on the occasion at Kaithal event, JJP Haryana unit chief Nishan Singh said that due to the hard work of the party workers, today JJP has become stronger in both urban and rural areas.

The JJP entered into an alliance with the BJP to form the government in Haryana in 2019 after both outfits could not gain a majority on their own.