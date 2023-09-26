News / Cities / Chandigarh News / JJP holds show of strength in Rajasthan’s Sikar

JJP holds show of strength in Rajasthan’s Sikar

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 26, 2023 01:04 AM IST

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), the breakaway faction of the INLD and junior coalition partner of the BJP in Haryana, on Monday held a massive show of strength in Sikar of poll-bound Rajasthan.

As the JJP’s Sikar rally was held to kick-off its Rajasthan assembly election campaign, the party made a slew of announcements to reach out to every section of the state. The rally also coincided with the 110th birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal, the grandfather of Ajay Chautala, who is national president of the JJP.

Hitting out at the Congress government for “not fulfilling the promises”, he said the JJP wanted to develop Rajasthan on the lines of Haryana. He said if voted to power, the JJP will open institutes to train youth aspiring to become officers in the armed forces. He also promised 75% reservation for local youth in private sector, digital library in each village, crop loss damages to farmers, cash prices on the lines of Haryana to sportspersons and other benefits people get in Haryana.

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said Sikar was the ‘karambhumi’ of his great grandfather Devi Lal. He said JJP’s presence in Rajasthan government will mean 75% reservation for local youth in private sector and 50% reservation for women in Panchayati Raj Institutions.

He also promised the formation of Adivasi Kalyan board with the help of Centre for development of tribes.

Chautala said that the JJP is preparing to contest 25-30 assembly seats in Rajasthan and charged the Congress government with neglecting the people of the state.

