Illegal sand mining: JJP leader, 2 others booked for attacking forest officials in Morni

Police have booked a Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader and two others for assaulting forest officials while they were trying to stop illegal sand mining in Morni area on Wednesday night. Police booked three men for attacking forest officials while they were stopping illegal mining in Morni, Panchkula. (HT File)

Pawan Kumar, forest range officer, Thapli block, told the police that the Thapli block staff was on night patrolling, when they got a tip-off regarding illegal sand mining in Ghaggar river’s Chandi nullah.

When they reached the spot, they spotted a JCB machine and a tipper truck, bearing a Himachal registration number, excavating sand. When the team tried to stop them, the accused emptied the tipper and tried to flee after threatening them.

Kumar alleged that the JCB machine’s owner Hukkam Khan even manhandled the staff, who tried to intercept the fleeing vehicles with their vehicles.

Not just this, a JJP leader, identified as Kunj, threatened the staff of getting their uniform removed and hurled abuses at them, Kumar alleged. The accused later fled the spot.

Police have registered a case under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act at the Chandimandir police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON