JJP leader shot dead in Haryana’s Panipat

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Mar 22, 2025 07:02 AM IST

The incident took place in Panipat’s Vikas Nagar on Friday evening, police said, adding that two others were also injured in the incident. The accused fled from the spot after the incident, police said.

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Ravinder Minna was shot dead by an unidentified armed assailant in Panipat on Friday, police said.

“JJP leader Ravinder Minna has been shot dead in the incident. We are conducting further investigations,” SHO of Sector 29, Panipat, Subhash said over phone. (HT Photo)
“JJP leader Ravinder Minna has been shot dead in the incident. We are conducting further investigations,” SHO of Sector 29, Panipat, Subhash said over phone.

