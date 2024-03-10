JJP ready to contest all 10 seats solo and in alliance: Dushyant

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday said the party’s coordination committee has held two meetings, and they are focusing on two parliamentary seats — Hisar and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh — in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala (PTI file)

Interacting with reporters in Sirsa after holding Jannayak Janata Party (JJP)’s coordination committee meeting, Dushyant said the party is ready to contest all 10 Lok Sabha seats solo and in alliance too.

“Our workers are waiting for directions from JJP chief Ajay Chautala, whether to contest the general polls in alliance with the BJP or alone. Two rounds of meetings with the party’s coordination committee have been conducted so far. We are seeking two seats — Hisar and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh — in alliance with the BJP,” he said.

The BJP had won all 10 LS seats in Haryana in 2019 general polls, and they have plenty of options within the party on both the seats, which are sought by the JJP in alliance.

Dushyant said new parties have been inducted into the National Democratic Alliance and he claimed that this front will give a stable government to the nation.

He further said the JJP has conducted rallies in six parliamentary areas and they will hold a rally in Hisar segment on March 13.