JJP will feild candidates on all 90 seats: Dushyant

Former Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said that his Jannayak Janata party (JJP) suffered defeat in the Lok Sabha polls in Haryana because people were unhappy with them for forging an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Dushyant Chautala (HT File Photo)

Addressing reporters here after chairing the party’s state executive meeting, Dushyant said that they remained in power for four and a half-year and carried out many works for the farmers.

“ We committed a mistake by staying with the BJP. The people were unhappy with us as we supported the BJP and we suffered electoral loss due to this. Our party will field candidates on all 90 assembly seats and I will file my nomination from Uchana,” he added.

Slamming Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, Dushyant said that the CM had made an announcement to procure many such crops on MSP which are not even produced in the state.

“The BJP and Congress should present their report cards before the public,” he added.