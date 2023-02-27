Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K: 23 ReT teachers dismissed for acquiring qualification certificates from unrecognised boards

J&K: 23 ReT teachers dismissed for acquiring qualification certificates from unrecognised boards

ByPress Trust of India, Jammu
Feb 27, 2023 02:39 AM IST

Jammu director of school education Ravi Shankar Sharma ordered the termination of the services of the 23 ReT teachers on the recommendations of a committee which was constituted to review the pending regularisation cases in August last year

As many as 23 ‘Rehbar-e-Taleem’ (ReT) teachers were dismissed from services for acquiring their qualification certificates from unrecognised boards during scrutiny ahead of their regularisation in the Jammu division.

As many as 23 'Rehbar-e-Taleem' (ReT) teachers were dismissed from services for acquiring their qualification certificates from unrecognised boards during scrutiny ahead of their regularisation in the Jammu division.
As many as 23 ‘Rehbar-e-Taleem’ (ReT) teachers were dismissed from services for acquiring their qualification certificates from unrecognised boards during scrutiny ahead of their regularisation in the Jammu division. (PTI)

Jammu director of school education Ravi Shankar Sharma ordered the termination of the services of the 23 ReT teachers on the recommendations of a committee which was constituted to review the pending regularisation cases in August last year.

According to a communication addressed to the chief education officer, Sharma said the committee in its report observed that these teachers have acquired their qualification from the boards which have not been granted equivalence by the J&K Board of School Education in Jammu due to not being recognised by the Council of Boards of School Education (COBSE) in India.

