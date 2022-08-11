J&K: 25kg IED found, defused in Pulwama
A major tragedy was averted after a 25kg improvised explosive device (IED) was detected and subsequently defused by security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday, police said.
They said that the explosive was found on a road crossing in Pulwama.
“An IED weighing 25 to 30kg recovered near Tahab Crossing on Circular road in Pulwama by Police and Security Forces. A major #tragedy has been #averted by specific input generated by Pulwama Police,” said Kashmir Police in a tweet quoting ADGP Vijay Kumar.
Pulwama superintendent of police Ghulam Jeelani said the device was detected near a link road which witnesses frequent movement of security forces.
“The terrorists had very sinister designs in which we did not allow them to succeed. The device was defused,” he added.
It is pertinent to mention that on June 2, militants had planted an IED in a vehicle carrying soldiers for an anti-militancy operation in south Kashmir’s Shopian district in which an army jawan lost his life and two others were wounded.
Four militants and their associates were subsequently arrested in the case.
On June 11, a suspected explosive device was destroyed by security forces on Srinagar-Baramulla highway in north Kashmir’s Sopore.
In the same month, the police had arrested militants with IEDs in Bandipora.
18 students from Pune clear National Talent Search Examination
As many as 18 students from Pune district have cleared the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2019-20. NTSE is a national-level scholarship exam conducted by the National Centre for Education and Research. NTSE scholars are provided with a scholarship of ₹1,250 per month for students of Class 11 and Class 12. And for graduation and higher studies, the Indian government provides a scholarship of ₹2,000 per month to these scholars.
Former BJP MLA Baburao Pacharne passes away at 71
Former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Pune district, Baburao Pacharne (71), died in a private hospital here on Thursday following a prolonged illness, sources close to Pacharne said. Pacharne was BJP's face in Pune rural part and he was an MLA in 2014. Pacharne had contested the Shirur assembly constituency in the district six times and represented it as a legislator twice - from 2004 to 2009 and from 2014 to 2019.
Rupee Coop Bank depositors’ association to hold mega meet, seek legal recourse for economic justice
On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India announced it had cancelled the banking licence of the beleaguered Pune-based Rupee Cooperative Bank, and directed the Registrar of Cooperative Societies to liquidate the bank. What does this mean for over five lakh depositors? To chalk out a plan of action, the depositors will hold a mega meet at the bank headquarters on Friday.
PMRDA holds meeting ahead of starting flyover work at university chowk
The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority Wednesday evening held a meeting ahead of the flyover work at Savitribai Phule University chowk planned from August 17. The traffic police demanded that necessary changes be made to the traffic before starting the flyover work at the busy chowk. The PMRDA had demolished the flyover at the university chowk two years ago and now, the new flyover is coming up with the metro.
Light rainfall in Pune till August 15
The India Meteorological Department has forecasted light rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, till August 15. The weather department has released no warnings for Pune city and ghat regions from August 12 onwards. For August 12, IMD has forecasted light to moderate rainfall for Pune city and isolated heavy rainfall for ghat regions. From August 13 to August 15, light rains are very likely for Pune city.
