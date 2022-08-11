J&K: 25kg IED found, defused in Pulwama

A major tragedy was averted after a 25kg improvised explosive device (IED) was detected and subsequently defused by security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday, police said.

They said that the explosive was found on a road crossing in Pulwama.

“An IED weighing 25 to 30kg recovered near Tahab Crossing on Circular road in Pulwama by Police and Security Forces. A major #tragedy has been #averted by specific input generated by Pulwama Police,” said Kashmir Police in a tweet quoting ADGP Vijay Kumar.

Pulwama superintendent of police Ghulam Jeelani said the device was detected near a link road which witnesses frequent movement of security forces.

“The terrorists had very sinister designs in which we did not allow them to succeed. The device was defused,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that on June 2, militants had planted an IED in a vehicle carrying soldiers for an anti-militancy operation in south Kashmir’s Shopian district in which an army jawan lost his life and two others were wounded.

Four militants and their associates were subsequently arrested in the case.

On June 11, a suspected explosive device was destroyed by security forces on Srinagar-Baramulla highway in north Kashmir’s Sopore.

In the same month, the police had arrested militants with IEDs in Bandipora.