J&K admn bans protest by govt employees, warns of termination of service

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday issued an order restricting government employees from participating in any kind of demonstrations and strikes in favour of their demands and warned them of strict action in case any employees were found involved. The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday issued an order restricting government employees from participating in any kind of demonstrations and strikes in favour of their demands and warned them of strict action in case any employees were found involved. (Representational image)

The order issued here reads, “it has come to fore that some employees are resorting to demonstrations and strikes in favour of certain demands”.

The government has invoked Rule 20(ii) of the Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971, which states that no government employee shall resort to or in any way abet any form of strike in connection with any matter pertaining to his service or the service of any other government employee, it read further.

According to the order, “The provision of law is not merely declaratory in nature and shall definitely entail consequences in the event of any such employee found immersive in such acts”.

“Therefore, all administrative secretaries are requested to circulate these instructions to employees in their respective department(s) to desist from all such uncalled for demonstrations and strikes: an act of serious indiscipline and misconduct,” it stated.

The departments were also impressed upon to take strict disciplinary action against employees found involved in organising demonstrations and strikes. CPI (M) leader MY Tarigami has condemned the government order.

“The order contravenes the ILO conventions to which India is a party. Government employees only stage demonstrations and rallies when their legitimate and just demands are not fulfilled. The directive is yet another assault on the employees’ and workers’ constitutional rights,” he wrote on microblogging site ‘X’.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!