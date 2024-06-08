J&K admn dismisses 4 employees for ‘anti-national’ activities

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday dismissed four employees for “anti-national” activities. The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday dismissed four employees for “anti-national” activities. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representation image)

The employees are two police constables, one teacher and one employee of Jal Shakti department in terms of Article 311 of the Constitution of India for their involvement in anti-national activities.

“The activities of these employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they found them involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the state, such as involvement in terror-related activities,” the J&K government spokesman said and identified the dismissed as Abdul Rehman Dar, selection grade constable in police department of Larmooh, Tral, Pulwama, was involved in the commission of offence of not only carrying illegal arms and ammunition from one place to another for their delivery to the terrorists, but also providing camouflage uniform cloth and other material to them, taking undue and criminal advantage of his being a member of the police Force.

The government spokesman said that Rasool Bhat, constable in J&K Police of Lalgam, Tral, Pulwama, is also involved in the commission of offence of carrying illegal arms and ammunition from one place to another for delivery to the terrorists. “As NCO in the amory of a district, he was supplying ammunition and weapons to the terrorists for a long time. He was linked to the terrorist ecosystem, through a network of OGWs, who have been operating at the behest of terrorist outfits based in Pakistan,” the spokesman said, adding that Shabeer Ahmad Wani, teacher in Bungam, Damhal Hanjipora, Kulgam, has been an active member of Jamat-e-Islam (JeI), a proscribed separatist association having tangible links with terrorist organization.

“He played a substantial role in strengthening JeI and creating a network of people among JeI sympathizers. He continues to be a hardcore OGW of banned terror outfits, in particular the HM and his affiliation has perpetually aided terrorist activities in and around Kulgam, collecting information for facilitating attacks, clandestinely,” he said.

The spokesman said that Anayatullah Shah Pirzada, assistant lineman in the Jal Shakti Department of Watergam, Rafiabad, Baramulla, is a terrorist associate/OGW of Al-Badr Mujahideen, a proscribed terror outfit, has worked covertly in a variety of ways to support the agenda of terrorists.

“He had direct association with dreaded terrorists like Yousuf Baloch and Tameem, who were the Commanders of Al-Badr Mujahideen, operating at different times in Kashmir. He has been involved in various FIRs pertaining to the recovery of satellite phone, hand grenades etc communicating with the terrorists of Al-Badr Mujahideen based in Pakistan.

Government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards anti-national elements who have been taking advantage of being in government service,” he added.

In March the Jammu and Kashmir administration had dismissed another government employee in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district blaming him for being involved in activities “prejudicial to the interests of the state, such as involvement in terror related activities.”