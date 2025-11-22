J&K: Affiliation of four schools suspended, eight fined for violating edu dept’s textbook norms

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (J&K BOSE) has put affiliation of four schools under suspension and fined eight others following confirmation of reports about adoption of non- J&K BOSE prescribed textbooks in their institutions. The board has issued stern instructions to private schools to ensure adoption of prescribed curriculum including textbooks, which it said are aligned with NEP- 2020 involving age appropriate content of NCERT. (File)

The schools have been issued show cause notice as to why their affiliation cannot be cancelled for open defiance of terms and conditions of affiliation and violation of J&K BOSE Act.

“The schools which were imposed fine include Candid Higher Secondary School, Nowgam, Fayaz Educational Institute, Chanapora, Nowgam, Al- Fajr Institute, Chanapora, Nowgam, Al- Huda Public School, Pattan, Baramulla, Shamas Memorial School, Khansahib, Budgam, Hanfia High School, Frisal, Kulgam, Future Vision School, Bandipora and Linton Hall School, Rajbagh, Srinagar,” the spokesperson said, adding that the institutions were directed to deposit the penalty amount within a week in default of which disaffiliation proceedings will be initiated.

Meanwhile, the board has issued stern instructions to private schools to ensure adoption of prescribed curriculum including textbooks, which it said are aligned with NEP- 2020 involving age appropriate content of NCERT.

“The textbooks, BOSE said, are affordable and cost effective with focus on competency-based learning in sync with physical and mental development of children. Adoption of these books ensures academic growth without bringing mental pressure to the children in their formative stages of development,” he said.