J&K: Agniveer dies in Poonch mine blast, JCO among 2 injured

An Agniveer was killed and a junior commissioned officer (JCO) among two were injured in a landmine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati (KG) sector of Poonch district, officials said on Friday. Agniveer Lalit Kumar of 7 JAT regiment sustained critical injuries and died in the blast, officials said . (HT File)

“Around 12.15 pm, a border patrol team of the army stepped over an M16 anti-personnel mine near Victor post in Salotri village of KG sector that caused an explosion,” said officials.

“Agniveer Lalit Kumar of 7 JAT regiment sustained critical injuries and died in the blast,” they added. Naib Subedar Hari Ram and Havildar Gajendra Singh were airlifted to Northern Command Hospital in Udhampur. The deceased soldier hailed from Pastra village in Khanpur area of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, officials further said.

GOC White Knight Corps and all ranks pay solemn tribute to Agniveer Lalit Kumar, who made the supreme sacrifice while on an area domination patrol in the general area of KG brigade, following a mine blast,” White Knight Corps said on X. “We stand with the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” it said.