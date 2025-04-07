J&K assembly adjourned twice after ruckus over Waqf Act 

Jammu and Kashmir Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather was forced to adjourn the assembly proceedings twice on Monday following ruckus over his refusal to cut short Question Hour to discuss the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Members of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly raising slogans and demanding a discussion on the Waqf Act as the House assembled for the budget session in Jammu on Monday. (PTI Photo)

The House was initially adjourned for 15 minutes but when the pandemonium continued, Rather announced the second adjournment for 20 minutes.

This is the first time the House has been adjourned during the ongoing budget session that began on March 3.

As the House assembled for the day after a break of nearly a fortnight, National Conference members, led by Nazir Gurezi and Tanvir Sadiq, moved a motion for the adjournment of the Question Hour to discuss the Waqf law, for which nine members, belonging to the NC, Congress, and a few Independent members, had given notice to the Speaker.

“Around 10 to 12 members have moved an adjournment motion to discuss the Waqf Act because it is directly associated with us being a Muslim-majority region,” Sadiq said.

The move was opposed by the BJP, led by Leader of the House Sunil Sharma, triggering shouts from all around, which lasted for more than two minutes.

Rather, quoting Rule 58 of the House, said the adjournment could not be allowed as the legislation is currently in court. “I cannot allow it as the matter is sub judice,” he said.

The refusal sparked protests from the NC, Congress, and PDP members, who moved towards the well of the House. As the ruckus continued, the Speaker urged the members to return to their seats.

When NC members demanded that the “black law” be rolled back, the Speaker said: “How can I take back the law? Not in my domain.”

At this the NC and alliance leaders raised slogans of: “BJP ki tanashahi nahi chalegi (Dictatorship of BJP won’t do).” Some of the members from NC stood on tables, tore copies of the Waqf bill and flung them into the well.

BJP members were up on their feet to counter the ruling alliance members. They raised slogans of “NC-Congress down down.”

While the ruckus continued, NC member Gurezi said, “This is a law against Islam, against our religion. It’s an attack on us, we want a discussion. Allow it, otherwise we will not allow the House to function.”

Sadiq reminded the Speaker how assemblies in states of Rajasthan and West Bengal had taken up discussion on the goods and services tax Bill when it was passed.

As the pandemonium continued, the Speaker adjourned the House for the second time for 20 minutes.

The House had reassembled on Monday after it was adjourned on March 25 to complete remaining business till Wednesday.