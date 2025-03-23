J&K assembly: BJP MLA stages walkout

A ‘dissatisfied’ BJP MLA and former minister Sham Lal Sharma on Saturday staged a walkout from the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly over “half-baked” and “incomplete” reply by government on disposal of solid waste in Kot Bhalwal area of Jammu district. BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma stages a walkout from the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly during the Budget session, in Jammu, on Saturday. (PTI)

Sharma accused the government of non-serious attitude.

He had sought question related to scientific disposal of solid waste in Kot Bhalwal, an area in his Jammu north assembly constituency.

“I had asked whether solid waste is being dumped in Kot Bhalwal village and any steps initiated to shift it to some other site,” said Sharma during question hour.

Responding to the question, health and education minister Sakina Itoo said, “Kot Bhalwal is the site of our scientific solid waste management. The site is being developed for scientific processing of waste through the NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India).”

Sharma said that he was not satisfied with the government’s response to his question.