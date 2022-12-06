J&K assembly polls: Farooq’s biggest challenge is to get NC battle-ready

As Farooq Abdullah retakes the charge of the National Conference, the 85-year-old veteran leader is set to face a slew of challenges, especially preparing the party for one of its toughest political battles.

While senior mainstream political leaders term his unopposed re-election as the National Conference (NC) chief a ‘good omen’, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dubbed it an extension of ‘dynastic politics’.

Farooq had taken the reins of party in 1981 and remained the NC president for the longest time, barring the period between 2002 and 2009 when his son Omar Abdullah held the top post. The biggest regional party has always shown faith in the veteran politician, who served as the J&K chief minister thrice and will now be contesting the upcoming elections.

“He is a seasoned politician and his political prowess will help the party face one of its toughest battles. He is the only leader respected by the young and old leadership and would pull the J&K people out of this mess,” said Sajjad Shafi, NC’s Baramulla district president, who was present at the delegate session on Monday.

Party’s chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said, “Farooq Abdullah, by the virtue of his experience, wisdom and political acumen, has been almost through it all. It is his wisdom and leadership that can take J&K out of the fragile and critical moment in the region’s history. The party and its cadre have unanimously reposed faith in him based on these considerations. I feel that Farooq at this crucial stage can and should not only represent the party, but the entire state.”

In recent years, Farooq has proven to be a strong voice of the NC and other traditional mainstream parties, especially after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two union territories on August 5, 2019.

He was also detained and booked under the Public Safety Act amid fears of protests. The Supreme Court also heard a petition against his ‘illegal’ detention.

Besides serving as the NC president, Farooq is also heading a five-party coalition – the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) – seeking restoration of Article 370.

PAGD leaders too are looking up to Farooq to lead them in their efforts get J&K’s statehood back as well as the restoration of its special status.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and PAGD chief spokesperson MY Tarigami were among the firsts to welcome Farooq’s re-election as the NC president.

“Best wishes go out to Dr Farooq Abdullah on his re-election as @JKNC_president. Hope he brings the democratic and secular forces together in defence of the rights of the people,” Tarigami tweeted.

Mehbooba also praised the leadership of Abdullah senior. “Healthiest congratulations to Dr Farooq Abdullah Sb for being elected president of JKNC unopposed. His leadership is paramount in the struggle for rights and dignity of the people of J&K. Wish him good health and long life,” she tweeted.