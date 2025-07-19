J&K BJP hails US decision to designate TRF as global terror organisation

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) J&K spokesman Altaf Thakur on Friday welcomed the decision of United States to designate The Resistance Front (TRF) as a global terrorist organisation, calling it not just a victory for truth, but a major diplomatic triumph for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy. BJP spokesperson lambasted Pakistan for continuously sheltering and supporting terrorists who have caused destruction in Kashmir and beyond. (File)

Thakur said the move reflects the growing global acknowledgement of India’s consistent stand on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. “The US blacklisting TRF is a direct outcome of PM Modi’s decisive and focused diplomatic engagement on the international stage. It proves that the world now listens to India and acts on its concerns,” he said.

Calling Pakistan the “undisputed headquarters of global jihad”, Thakur said, “ TRF is nothing but Lashkar-e-Taiba in disguise — a tool created by Pakistan’s ISI to continue proxy war in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan’s strategy of rebranding terrorists to escape global sanctions has failed. This decision exposes its game,” he added.

Thakur lambasted Pakistan for continuously sheltering and supporting terrorists who have caused destruction in Kashmir and beyond. “This ban is a slap on the face of Pakistan, which has mastered the art of exporting terror under new labels. The mask has been ripped off,” he said.

He praised PM Modi’s foreign policy for isolating Pakistan on the global stage. “Under Modi ji’s leadership, India’s global stature has risen, and its fight against terrorism is now a global campaign. This action by the US is a direct result of India’s assertive diplomacy,” he said.