J&K Class 10 results out: 79% students qualify

The J&K Class-10 board results were out on Thursday with over 79.25 percent students qualifying the examination, officials said. The J&K Class-10 board results were out on Thursday with over 79.25 percent students qualifying the examination, officials said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

They said that as many as 1,46,136 students had enrolled for the examination of which 1,15,816 were declared qualified.

In terms of pass percentage, girls have fared better with 81.10 percent passing the examination as compared to boys’ pass percentage of 77.33. “60,337 girls and 55,479 boys have qualified the exam,” the official statistics in the result gazette said.

“Congratulations to all the successful candidates of Class 10th Annual Regular Examination 2024 of both J&K-UT & Ladakh-UT,” said Prof Parikshat Singh Manhas, chairman BOSE.

As many as 14,115 students have secured a percentage of 90 to 100 percent while 17,471 have achieved a percentage of 80 to 89 percent.