J&K clocks biggest one-day spike of 3,532 cases

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded its biggest single-day spike of 3,532 Covid cases, raising its tally to 1,76,079, officials said.

Of the new cases, 2,360 cases are from Kashmir while 1,172 are from Jammu. With 30 Covid deaths —17 in Jammu and 13 in Kashmir, the UT’s death toll reached 2, 283. So far, the toll of people who succumbed to the virus in April has reached 289.

Officials said with 932 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections, followed by 495 in Jammu district, 315 in Baramulla.

The number of active cases have reached 28,359. As many as 1,287 patients have recovered, including 977 from Kashmir and 310 from Jammu.

As many as 1,45,441 people have recovered so far, taking the recovery rate to around 83% against 98% in the first fortnight of February.