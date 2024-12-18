J&K CM likely to meet Shah again, press for statehood restoration

After taking oath as J&K chief minister two months ago, Omar Abdullah is likely to meet Union home minister Amit Shah for a second time and press for restoration of J&K’s statehood. J&K CM Omar Abdullah (HT File)

Omar, earlier, had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and other Union ministers.

According to the people in know of matter, CM is likely to hold a meeting with Shah in New Delhi in next couple of days to remind him of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise on the floor of the House on August 5, 2019 for restoration of J&K’s statehood soon after delimitation and assembly elections.

“CM could travel to New Delhi and meet home minister Amit Shah and other leaders. The statehood restoration has been our demand from day one since taking over the government in J&K,” said a National Conference leader privy to details.

Both the PM and home minister had promised that statehood would be restored soon after assembly elections. Even the terms of business which had become mandatory after the Reorganisation Act haven’t been notified yet.

The central ministers even dropped the hints that statehood will be given to J&K at an appropriate time without confirming the time frame.

NC chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq did not respond to messages.

CM Omar is repeatedly urging the central government to restore statehood as J&K is currently witnessing two power centres, one led by Lt Governor and another by the CM. Meanwhile, opposition parties like PDP, Apni Party and Awami Ittehad Party have criticised the government for not doing enough for statehood restoration. Even Congress, which contested assembly polls with NC held a couple of protests in J&K seeking statehood restoration. Whereas, the BJP local unit is silent on statehood restoration and has left everything on the central leadership.