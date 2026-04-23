J&K CM vows action in Udhampur crash after probe

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah on Wednesday visited the Government Medical College, Jammu, and met the victims of the Udhampur bus mishap. Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah meets victims of the recent bus crash during a visit to the Government Medical College (GMC), in Udhampur, on Wednesday. (PTI)

Regarding the bus, he said the owner’s carelessness caused the loss of several precious lives.

At least 21 people were killed and over 50 injured when an overloaded private bus plunged nearly 100 feet down a hillside, crushing an autorickshaw before landing upside down on the road below, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Monday, officials said. The 42-seater bus carrying 63 passengers, including women and students, was on its way from Ramnagar to Udhampur.

“The man driving the bus was not the real driver. The real driver was on leave and the owner, as a stop gap arrangement, had hired a man, who till yesterday drove a truck,” said CM Omar.

“When we checked the track record of the bus, it came to light that 15 challans were issued to this bus. A probe has been ordered by the Udhampur deputy commissioner and report is awaited. Let the report and recommendations come. We will implement those,” he said.

Refuting the claims of road dilapidation, Omar said, “Had it been dilapidated, the bus would not have been over-speeding. Ironically, we repair and rectify roads but we can’t rectify heads of those driving their vehicles recklessly,” he said.

On US-Israel war against Iran, the CM hoped it ended soon. “We would like the war to come to an end. It should not have happened at the first place. Now, why Iran was attacked can be explained by US and Israel. What they wanted to achieve is still not clear but whatever they did was wrong. Now, this war is impacting global oil prices, supplies are depleting, supply chain is being affected but our condition is still better… our neighbourer Pakistan is telling visitors that they can bring their planes but they cannot be refueled in Pakistan.”

LG visits GMC Jammu; inquires about Udhampur mishap victims

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Wednesday visited Government Medical College, Jammu, to inquire about the health of citizens who were critically injured in a road accident in Ramnagar on April 20.

Doctors briefed the LG on the health condition of the injured and the specialised treatment protocols being followed. Sinha directed the hospital administration to ensure the best possible medical care for their speedy recovery.