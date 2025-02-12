J&K: Congress’ 15-day campaign for restoration of statehood to begin today

Hitting out at the BJP-led government at the Centre for betraying the people of Jammu and Kashmir over restoration of statehood, Jammu & Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra has said Centre has no intention to fulfil its commitments and that “the people will have to intensify the struggle for achieving their goal of securing their identity, dignity and status.” The campaign will start with workers’ convention at Udhampur on Thursday. The mass contact campaign is also aimed at listening to the problems faced by the cross section of society and to highlight those and discuss the issues in coming assembly session next month (HT File)

Addressing a press conference here on the eve of launching 15-day mass contact campaign in the province, Karra said Congress will reach out to the people to intensify the movement for statehood and send a message to Centre to fulfil the commitment and gear up people for a bigger struggle for the purpose.

The campaign will start with workers’ convention at Udhampur on Thursday. The mass contact campaign is also aimed at listening to the problems faced by the cross section of society and to highlight those and discuss the issues in coming assembly session next month, he said.

“Despite Assembly elections and elected government in place ,the people are facing hardships for day today issues, due to dual power system,” said Karra.

“Centre government, from time to time, promised to restore statehood immediately after assembly elections but even after four months of elections and an elected government in place, the Centre has no intention to fulfilled its promise,” he added.

He said people will have to fight for their rights to get back their status, dignity and identity as a fullfledged state and the Congress party is already on the forefront for their rights and will intensify people’s struggle.

He asked people to support the Congress party for achieving the goal of early restoration of statehood.

He said the coalition government is also facing hardships to meet the expectations of people and restore the responsive system to deliver to people, in the absence of restoration of full-fledged statehood.

Karra also expressed grave concern in the wake of terrorist incidents especially IED attack in Akhnoor sector that killed two soldiers including a captain. He condemned the incident and paid tributes to martyrs, expressing deep sympathies to their families.

PCC president also expressed concern over the recent incidents in Jammu, exposing the law and order situation and demanded immediate check on mafia and criminals to restore sense of security.

He also condemned the incident of suicide in Billawar and demanded a judicial enquiry into the incident.