    J&K crime branch files challan against woman, two aides in job scam

    Acting upon a complaint of Bubal Kumar of Kot Bhalwal in Jammu, the crime branch had registered a case in 2024 against the women, her accomplices namely Dalip Singh of Gurha Brahmana in Jammu and Subhash Chander of Ramgarh

    Updated on: Oct 2, 2025 8:07 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Jammu
    Crime Branch on Thursday produced chargesheet against a notorious woman fraudster of Samba district and two of her accomplices in a job scam of half a crore rupees, said officials.

    Senior superintendent of police, Crime, Jammu, Benam Tosh confirmed that the chargesheet in case under section 420 ,465 ,468 ,120-B of the IPC has been filed before the court of law for judicial determination. (File)
    “This notorious female fraudster belongs to Ramgarh area. She used to hatch criminal conspiracy with her accomplices and had been allegedly duping innocent people of their hard-earned money on the pretext of providing them government jobs,” said an official spokesperson.

    Acting upon a complaint of Bubal Kumar of Kot Bhalwal in Jammu, the crime branch had registered a case in 2024 against the women, her accomplices namely Dalip Singh of Gurha Brahmana in Jammu and Subhash Chander of Ramgarh.

    “They duped Kumar of 50 lakh on the false promise of providing government jobs to his two unemployed educated sons and also provided fake appointment orders. As offences were fully established during the course of investigation, a charge-sheet has been filed before the court of Railway Magistrate Jammu,” said the spokesperson.

    Further, another case was registered against the trio this year and in another major job scam involving an amount of 1.27 crore, he added. “We are investigating this case as well after nine victims lodged a joint written complaint before us, said the spokesperson.

