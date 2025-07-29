J&K crime branch nabs four in corruption, cheating case

Economic offences wing (EOW) of J&K Police arrested four persons while looking for three more, including a tehsildar and a patwari, who are absconding, in a major case of corruption, cheating, false mutations and wrongful insertions in revenue records. The arrested persons have been identified as Riyaz Ahmad Bhat, of Nowgam, Srinagar, Mohammad Shafi Lone, of Peerbagh, Srinagar, Shahnawaz Ahmad Rather, of Padshahi Bagh Srinagar and Shabir Ahmad Wani, of Bagandar Lasjan. (File)

The EOW, previously crime branch Kashmir, has arrested the four out of seven accused after their investigation revealed that the involved persons operated in an organised manner causing substantial financial loss and agony to gullible people in Srinagar and Budgam districts.

“Four persons were arrested under an FIR No. 14/2025 U/S 167,420, 120-B RPC r/w 5(2) Prevention of Corruption Act Svt. 2006. dated 09.07.2025 registered against seven individuals, including two revenue officers for their involvement in corruption, cheating, false mutations and wrongful insertions in revenue records,” a spokesperson of the investigation wing said.

Among the other three alleged accused, who are still absconding, is Nusrat Aziz, a resident of Gurez at present Mehjoor Nagar Srinagar, who is a tehsildar. “She had applied for ‘bail’, however, it was cancelled by the court of anti corruption judge Srinagar. Since then the tehsildar is at large and is evading her arrest,” said the spokesperson.

“Furthermore, the other two accused individuals Ashiq Ali, of Panner Jagir at present Hawal Srinagar (the then Patwari, Balhama Srinagar) and Shamima Akhter, of Gooripora Rawalpora are also at large and efforts are underway to apprehend them at the earliest as per the rule of law,” the spokesperson said.