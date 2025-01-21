J&K DGP reviews security scenario on Indo-Pak border

The director general of police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat emphasised the importance of synergy and swift communication among all stakeholders, including the Border Security Force (BSF), to maintain a foolproof security apparatus all along the 200 km long Indo-Pak International Border. Director general of police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat (Source: X)

On a visit to Samba-Kathua border belt on Monday, Prabhat assessed the preparedness of security forces and the mechanisms put in place to address the challenges of infiltration by terrorists.

During winters the terrorists shift their focus to the plains of Jammu to attempt infiltration due to foggy weather.

The DGP was accompanied by additional director general of police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Anand Jain and senior officials, including inspector general (IG) BSF, IG CRPF, DIG JKS Range, SSP Kathua and SSP Samba.

“DGP along with senior officers toured several forward posts along the International Border (IB) and held in-depth discussions with field officers and troops to evaluate the operational readiness and effectiveness of deployed security measures. The review aimed to ensure that the security grid remains robust and capable of thwarting any infiltration attempts,” said an official spokesperson.

During the visit, critical areas of concern, including border fencing, patrolling mechanisms, surveillance equipment, and coordination between multiple security agencies were examined.

IG BSF DK Boora briefed the team about the latest developments, including the use of advanced surveillance systems, and ongoing operations to plug any potential gaps in border security.

DIG Jammu-Kathua-Samba range, along with SSPs of Kathua and Samba, shared insights on recent trends in cross-border activities and steps being taken to ensure the safety of civilians residing in border areas.

DGP reiterated the need for a holistic approach combining technology, manpower and community engagement, to strengthen the security grid further and necessary support and resources to facilitate their operations effectively, said the spokesperson

The DGP impressed upon heightened vigilance in light of the evolving security scenario and a commitment to safeguarding the borders and ensuring the safety of citizens, he added.