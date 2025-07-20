J&K edu dept rebuts claims of inclusion of Sanskrit in curriculum of Class 6 to 10

J&K school education department on Saturday said that it has not proposed, approved, or initiated any process for the inclusion of the Sanskrit from Class 6 to 10 in Valley schools. The school education department has stated that it has not proposed, approved, or initiated any process for the inclusion of Sanskrit as a mandatory or optional subject in schools across Jammu & Kashmir, said the government spokesperson. (File)

In an official communication issued here, the department said that claims that Sanskrit is being introduced as a mandatory subject for classes 6 to 10 and an optional subject for classes 3 to 5 in Kashmir division.

“The school education department of J&K has not received any communication/direction from the ministry of education, Government of India, regarding mandatory/optional introduction of Sanskrit in the curriculum of school education,” the department said in a statement.

The department said that the secretariat of lieutenant governor had received a representation from Shri Purshotam Lal Dube (NGO) for inclusion of Sanskrit in the schools /colleges of JKUT under the provisions of NEP, 2020.

The said communication was forwarded to higher/ school education department by secretariat of LG.

Accordingly, school education department J&K forwarded the communication of GAD to director school education Jammu/Kashmir for furnishing of comments in the matter. Subsequently, the communication was forwarded to the sub-offices for comments. “The school education department has stated that it has not proposed, approved, or initiated any process for the inclusion of Sanskrit as a mandatory or optional subject in schools across Jammu & Kashmir,” the government spokesman said adding that it follows a transparent and consultative process for curriculum changes, in line with NEP 2020. “Any future decision regarding the inclusion of new subjects will be officially communicated through proper channels after due deliberation.”